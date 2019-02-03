Bud Light vs. Game of Thrones? It's a battle we never knew we needed and now we're shook.

During Sunday's Super Bowl game fans got a serious reminder that the end of Game of Thrones is coming and no one is safe...not even the Bud Knight!

In one of the best commercials during the game, fans thought they were watching a Bud Light ad for the beer that fuels all medieval kings and their people, but what starts out as a fun jousting match fit for the "Dilly Dilly" crowd up ends is flames...which seems like it might be a warning for GOT fans.

As the Bud Knight unloads his beer and saddled up on his horse, things got dark fast. He was knocked off his horse courtesy of a GOT character the Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) and then killed in front of everyone in attendance.