This Real Housewives of New York City star just got real—very real.

Bethenny Frankel took to Twitter on Sunday and gave her two cents about Pete Davidson's recent reunion and canoodling with Kate Beckinsale. The Saturday Night Live cast member and Beckinsale hung out on Friday night after Davidson's comedy show in Los Angeles and were seen holding hands afterwards.

Seeing as how there's a 20 year age difference between the two (Davidson is 25, Beckinsale 45), Frankel had her own prediction about what attracts the Underworld star to Davidson.

"So Pete Davidson was engaged to the sexy & talented @ArianaGrande and is now dating the beyond stunning @KateBeckinsale?" she tweeted. "So I guess it's clear that he shoots diamonds out of his penis?"