Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Get Cozy on 2019 Super Bowl Date Night

Before kickoff, it's date night!

Sarah Hyland and beau Wells Adams hit up the DIRECTV Super Saturday Night 2019 Super Bowl party in Atlanta on Saturday, a day before the big game. At the bash, the two cuddled up and also mingled with other celebs, such as Zachary Levi.

Foo Fighters opened the show and were later joined onstage by Zac Brown and Tom Morello, as well as Queen drummer Roger Taylor, who performed his band's hit "Under Pressure" with the group. Perry Farrell later joined them for a rendition of his band Jane's Addiction's "Mountain Song." Run The Jewels also gave a performance.

"Watching the @foofighters cover Queen with @Sarah_Hyland the night before the #SBLIII is about as good as it gets. #SuperSaturdayNight @ATT," Adams tweeted, alongside a video from the show.

Other celebs spotted at the party included Vanessa Hudgens, The Bachelorette's Andi Dorfman, Emily Ratajkowski, Keegan-Michael Key, Mark Cuban, Nina Dobrev, Paul Rudd, Michael Strahan, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

Check out photos of celebs at DirecTV's party and at other Super Bowl parties this weekend.

Danny Trejo, Snoop Dogg

Instagram

Danny Trejo & Snoop Dogg

Actor Danny Trejo celebrated the LA Rams with fellow Los Angeles native Snoop Dogg ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Super Bowl Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Russell Wilson & Ciara

Fellow NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara posed together at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in Atlanta.

Cardi B, Super Bowl Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Cardi B

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper showed off her new rainbow hair at a Super Bowl party.

Ashanti, Super Bowl Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ashanti

Ashanti showed off her toned legs at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest.

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Zachary Levi, 2019 Super Bowl Party

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for DIRECTV

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams and Zachary Levi

The Modern Family star and her Bachelorette alum boyfriend pose for a pic with the Shazam! actor at the DIRECTV Super Saturday Night 2019 Super Bowl party.

Vanessa Hudgens, 2019 Super Bowl Party

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for DIRECTV

Vanessa Hudgens

The actress is all smiles at the at the DIRECTV Super Saturday Night 2019 Super Bowl party.

Paul Rudd, 2019 Super Bowl Party

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DIRECTV

Paul Rudd

The actor just made the at the DIRECTV Super Saturday Night 2019 Super Bowl party hotter.

Foo Fighters, 2019 Super Bowl Party

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for DIRECTV

Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl and his band rock the at the DIRECTV Super Saturday Night 2019 Super Bowl party.

Emily Ratajkowski, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 2019 Super Bowl Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

The married pair get cozy at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Cardi B, Meek Mill, 2019 Super Bowl Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics

Cardi B and Meek Mill

The two appear at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Rachel Lindsay, 2019 Super Bowl Party

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim

Rachel Lindsay

The Bachelorette star appears at the Maxim Big Game Experience party. She attended the bash with two girlfriends.

Jamie Foxx, 2019 Super Bowl Party

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Maxim

Jamie Foxx

The star performs at the Maxim Big Game Experience party. He performed for almost an hour and FaceTimed a mystery person while onstage.

Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, Super Bowl Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics

Meek Mill and Kevin Hart

The two appear at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Cardi B, Super Bowl Party

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatic

Cardi B

The rapper strikes a pose at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Travis Scott, Stormi Webster

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott

The rapper, who will take the stage at the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show, performs at the Planet Pepsi pre-Super Bowl LIII party and gives a shout-out to his and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster for her first birthday.

Aerosmith, 2019 Super Bowl Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Aerosmith

Hello, Atlanta, are you ready to rock? The band appears at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at State Farm Arena before their show.

Post Malone, 2019 Super Bowl Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Post Malone

The rapper appears at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Russell Wilson, Ciara, Super Bowl 2019

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ciara & Russell Wilson

It's date night for the Hollywood couple who steps out for the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL at State Farm Arena. Ciara is wearing Privé Revaux sunnies. 

Danny Amendola, Reggie Bush, Super Bowl 2019

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for TAO Group

Danny Amendola & Reggie Bush

Football studs unite! The athletes attend TAO group's Big Game Takeover presented by Tongue & Groove. 

Keri Hilson, Super Bowl 2019

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MCM

Keri Hilson

Whoever said you can't combine football with shopping hasn't been to the MCM x Super Bowl LIII event. 

Justin Dior Combs, Super Bowl 2019

Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Justin Dior Combs

Party in Atlanta! Diddy's famous son attends the Versace & 2Chainz event during Super Bowl weekend with Pernod Ricard. 

Jenny McCarthy, NeNe Leakes, Super Bowl 2019

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Jenny McCarthy & NeNe Leakes

It's time for some girl chat! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star meets up with the SiriusXM radio host at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row.

Russell Wilson, Super Bowl 2019

Nickelodeon

Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback participates in Nickelodeon's Double Dare at Super Bowl.

Ludacris, Super Bowl 2019

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ludacris

Luda in the house! The rapper gets Atlanta dancing while performing at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. 

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Super Bowl 2019

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for AMC

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Pop culture is all around Atlanta! The actor celebrates the biggest football game of the year at The Walking Dead Super Bowl party. 

Marlo Hampton, Super Bowl 2019

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL

Marlo Hampton

Everything is peaches and cream for the Real Housewives of Atlanta star as she steps out for the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL.

The 2019 Super Bowl will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

