Ja Rule took a preemptive strike against criticism on Friday night.

The rapper had a concert in New Jersey on Friday night and took a moment during the show to let his fans know that he knows they're upset with him about the disastrous Fyre Festival.

Netflix and Hulu both released documentaries recently about Fyre Fest, although Hulu snagged the interview with the festival's founder, Billy McFarland, who also happens to be serving a six-year prison sentence right now. Ja Rule had a pivotal role in the April 2017 event, co-producing it alongside McFarland.

In the days and weeks since the documentaries, Ja Rule has since defended himself and painted himself as someone who was scammed alongside the rest of the concert-goers. So on Friday night, Ja Rule allowed his fans and his own concert attendees to air their grievances.

Instagram user @1crystalrenee was at the show and recorded his interaction with the audience.