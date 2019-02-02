Bow Wow Arrested After Alleged Fight With Woman

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 2, 2019 10:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bow Wow

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Bow Wow was arrested early on Saturday in Atlanta for allegedly assaulting a woman.

A rep for the 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Shad Moss, had no immediate comment about the incident when reached by E! News. An Atlanta police spokesperson told E! News that around 4:15 a.m., police answered a call about a dispute and spoke with a woman named Leslie Holden, who told them Bow Wow assaulted her. The spokesperson said that the rapper told police that Holden assaulted him. She too has not commented on the incident.

Both he and the women had visible minor injuries and were both charged with battery because officers were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation, the police spokesperson said, adding that the two were set to be transported to the same jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

Photos

Best (or Worst) Mug Shots Ever

Bow Wow grew up in Columbus, Ohio and now lives in Atlanta, where he films Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta. He was discovered by Snoop Dogg and used to go by the alias Lil' Bow Wow.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bow Wow , Arrests , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jasmine Tookes, Shanina Shaik

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Inside Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster's 1st Birthday Party

JWoww, Roger Mathews

Roger Mathews Pens Letter to JWoww Amid Divorce Drama: "We Are Both A--holes"

Cardi B

Stripper Poles, Butt Injections and Broken Vaginas: 16 Times Cardi B Kept It All the Way Real

Adam Levine, Maroon 5

The Real Reason People Wanted Maroon 5 to Walk Away From the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Shakira, Gerard Pique, Sasha, Milan

See Shakira's Cutest Family Photos With Birthday Twin & Partner Gerard Piqué and Their Kids

Lady Gaga, Marc Jacobs NYFW

17 History-Making Moments From Fashion Weeks Around the World

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.