Inside Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster's 1st Birthday Party

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 2, 2019 10:28 AM
No storm is going to stop Stormi Webster from having an awesome first birthday party!
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter supposed to have a big bash, but things didn't go as planned.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said on her Instagram Story on Friday that the event was canceled due to expected rain. However, the family did have a party for the child, indoors, during a lull between two massive thunderstorms in the Los Angeles area.
"We were supposed to have Stormi's birthday this weekend," Kylie said. "It's not happening because it was supposed to rain and it's not raining anymore, and it didn't ended up raining, but it's alright, better safe than sorry."
Stormi had a rainbow-themed birthday party, complete with multi-colored bunches of balloons and a giant round birthday cake covered in rainbow sprinkles.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
"We have all her cousins here, everybody who loves her," Kylie said.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Her sister Kourtney Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story a video of her holding Stormi, writing, "My little Stormaloo how I love you so angel girl. Happy Birthday!"
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Kylie also said on her Instagram Story, "We're playing with farm animals." Her BFF Jordyn Woods posted on her Instagram Story a photo of the cake as well as a pic of herself holding two rabbits.
Instagram / Jordyn Woods
The party took place two days before Travis is set to take the stage at the 2019 Super Bowl in Atlanta. The rapper performed at a Pepsi party for the event on Friday night and gave an onstage shout-out to Stormi.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?