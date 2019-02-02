Inside Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster's 1st Birthday Party

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 2, 2019 10:28 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

No storm is going to stop Stormi Webster from having an awesome first birthday party!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter supposed to have a big bash, but things didn't go as planned.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said on her Instagram Story on Friday that the event was canceled due to expected rain. However, the family did have a party for the child, indoors, during a lull between two massive thunderstorms in the Los Angeles area.

"We were supposed to have Stormi's birthday this weekend," Kylie said. "It's not happening because it was supposed to rain and it's not raining anymore, and it didn't ended up raining, but it's alright, better safe than sorry."

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

Stormi had a rainbow-themed birthday party, complete with multi-colored bunches of balloons and a giant round birthday cake covered in rainbow sprinkles.

Stormi Webster, Birthday

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

"We have all her cousins here, everybody who loves her," Kylie said.

Stormi Webster, Birthday

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Her sister Kourtney Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story a video of her holding Stormi, writing, "My little Stormaloo how I love you so angel girl. Happy Birthday!"

Kourtney Kardashian, Stormi Webster

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Kylie also said on her Instagram Story, "We're playing with farm animals." Her BFF Jordyn Woods posted on her Instagram Story a photo of the cake as well as a pic of herself holding two rabbits.

Stormi Webster, Birthday

Instagram / Jordyn Woods

The party took place two days before Travis is set to take the stage at the 2019 Super Bowl in Atlanta. The rapper performed at a Pepsi party for the event on Friday night and gave an onstage shout-out to Stormi.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Stormi Webster , Kylie Jenner , Birthdays , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jasmine Tookes, Shanina Shaik

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Is Totally Over the Tattoo Misspelling Debacle

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson Denies Having a "Meltdown" Amid Michael Jackson Documentary Controversy

Travis Scott, Stormi Webster

Travis Scott Gives Daughter Stormi a Birthday Shout-Out Onstage at Super Bowl Party

Lily Aldridge, Caleb Followill

Lily Aldridge Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

The Library Is Open: Untucking Secrets From the First Decade of RuPaul's Drag Race

Pete Davidson, Kate Beckinsale

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale Reunite and Show PDA After Comedy Show

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.