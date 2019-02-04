America's Got Talent champ Shin Lim is at it again.

The magician is competing once again on America's Got Talent: The Champions, and in the exclusive clip above, he's straight up making cards disappear into thin air. He almost makes us angry because we just don't understand how he's possibly doing this.

We don't want to know how he's doing it, but we're mad about the fact that we don't know, you know? Magic, man!

Just watch the clip above and get a little angry and astounded with us.