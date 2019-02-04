by Lauren Piester | Mon., Feb. 4, 2019 7:00 AM
America's Got Talent champ Shin Lim is at it again.
The magician is competing once again on America's Got Talent: The Champions, and in the exclusive clip above, he's straight up making cards disappear into thin air. He almost makes us angry because we just don't understand how he's possibly doing this.
We don't want to know how he's doing it, but we're mad about the fact that we don't know, you know? Magic, man!
Just watch the clip above and get a little angry and astounded with us.
Lim won season 13 of America's Got Talent, and he's also managed to fool legendary magicians Penn and Teller twice on their show Fool Us. Something tells us he'll go pretty far in the competition this time as well, because we're right there with Heidi Klum, yelling in disbelief, "Where are they going?!"
Where. Are. Those. Cards. Going?!
Lim competes tonight on America's Got Talent: The Champions at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.)
