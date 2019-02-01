Every Time Kylie Jenner Sparked Engagement Rumors With Travis Scott

If diamonds are a girl's best friend, then Kylie Jenner has a lot of besties.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is sparking engagement rumors with Travis Scott once again.

Earlier today, the 21-year-old beauty mogul took to Instagram Stories to share details about her daughter's first birthday party.

What caught fans' attention, though, was Kylie's new bling. In her series of video clips, she's seen wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger.

If anything, the jewelry piece is so huge that it's hard not to focus on it.

The reality TV star didn't mention her new ring on her Stories, leaving fans in the dark about whether or not she's engaged.

However, she did confirm a couple of things—Stormi Webster's birthday plans and her Kylie Cosmetics Valentine's Collection (which launched today).

Sadly, the couple had to cancel their daughter's b-day celebration due to the fickle weather, saying it was "better to be safe than sorry."