Andrew Eccles / The CW
by TV Scoop Team | Fri., Feb. 1, 2019 5:01 PM
Andrew Eccles / The CW
The CW isn't "there yet" when it comes to a Gossip Girl reboot, and honestly, after thinking about it...neither are we.
Why reboot when we've got six seasons still to obsess over, a whole bunch of couples to argue about, and seven years of post-Gossip Girl careers to follow? Maybe in a couple years, we'll be fully ready for a Gossip Girl who's fluent in Instagram filters with the entire world at their fingertips on their way to Fyre Fest, but for now, we're here to look back upon the couples we'll never forget, reboot or no reboot, even if we've already made ourselves forget how it all ended the first time.
(Dan as Gossip Girl? Dan?! We're still trying to wrap our head around that one.)
Back in 2015, we went through and ranked the show's 30-some significant couples, and it's clearly time to revisit them once again.
If you don't agree, well, we didn't ask you. XOXO, The TV Team
The CW
Nope. Gross. Need bleach for our brains, please and thank you.
The CW
Like a Lifetime movie gone horribly wrong.
The CW
Who knew two robots could fall in love? And make each other even more intolerable?
Article continues below
The CW
Shudders. Still not recovered from this. PTGGD is real, y'all.
The CW
This just felt so wrong. So, so wrong.
The CW
Remember when she convinced him they had a child together? HAHAHA.
Article continues below
The CW
Never forget their threesome with Vanessa. (Before she ran off to continue being a movie star. Totally relatable.)
The CW
We won't lie, we were into Serena hooking up with Nate's married politician cousin at first…before he left her at the scene of a car accident. And tried to pin it on her. BY MOVING HER UNCONSCIOUS BODY. Way harsh!
The CW
Can anyone really distinguish any of these relationships? No? That's what we thought. (You can add Sage, Bree and Diane in here, too!)
Article continues below
The CW
Snooze City, population: everyone.
The CW
Of all Vanessa's relationships, this was the least awful. So that's something?
The CW
Total catch…until it was revealed he was banging his step-mother. Don't you hate it when that happens?
Article continues below
The CW
Still LOL-ing over these two ending up together. Sure, why not?!
The CW
Like, can you even tell which guy is which? Exactly.
The CW
Hey, if any two people were tailor-made for each other, it's this gruesome twosome.
Article continues below
The CW
Ah, first love. These two were cute (if you forget the cheating and all), but not in an epic way.
The CW
So cute, but so peripheral. A web series about their home-life probably would've been pretty funny.
The CW
We'll always have that gorgeously lit steamy flashback bar romp, right? Still, they were a little bland, with their romance being much more central and epic in the book series. (But they were so, so pretty, right?)
Article continues below
The CW
A sidelined romance that didn't get enough screen-time, in our opinion! (Ditto Eric as a character, in general.) Still, they felt like a real couple.
The CW
Serena. Married. Gossip Girl. WHAT?! Sigh…while they were kind of ruined by the end, season one Derena was kind of epic, right? And hey, in the end, Lonely Boy landed the Golden Girl...even though he tried to destroy her life through an anonymous blog for six years.
The CW
We are still SO mad at the writers for screwing this one up. They had such a rich history and star-crossed (or crosstown, to be more precise) romance that was not paid its proper respect in the end.
Article continues below
The CW
"Not enough" of these two! We aspire to have a marriage like theirs, TBH.
Giovanni Rufino / The CW
Yes, we dared to Dair. BYE HATERS. Seriously, these two, out of all the main characters, were the most well-suited for each other. In real-life, they would've been endgame. However...
Giovanni Rufino/The CW
From that first show-changing hookup in the limo, Chair became one of TV's most iconic couples, right up there with Ross and Rachel, Seth and Summer, etc. Sure, they had their ups (Chuck finally saying "I love you") and downs (Chuck sold her for a hotel), but these two were made for each other. They were inevitable.
So what couple could possibly beat Chair for the throne?
Article continues below
CW
Boys may come and go, but friends are forever. And, despite the arguments over the years over guys, college, jealousy issues and what not, Blair and Serena did besties better than anyone.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?