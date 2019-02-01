Did Jenny McCarthy spend weeks not recognizing her husband in a giant rabbit suit on The Masked Singer?

The radio host thought that might have been the case while filming as a panelist on the Fox reality hit, and while she can't confirm whether it was true or not without giving away the true identity of the Rabbit, she could give us a lot of reasons it might be husband and New Kids on the Block member Donnie Wahlberg.

"I can't say if he's the rabbit, but all the signs right now... I say, oh, mixtape, that's '80s, and those dance moves [are] very boy band-ish," McCarthy told E! News exclusively at the Sirius XM platform on Radio Row in Atlanta. "When I would Facetime him under the table during the show, he wouldn't answer. When the Rabbit was off the stage, he would answer. You'll probably see me next week going, I think this is Donnie, gosh I really think this is Donnie."

Whether it's Donnie or other popular guess Joey Fatone of NSYNC, McCarthy promised "you're going to be surprised."

"That could be a surprise if it's Donnie. I didn't know. That's a surprise!"