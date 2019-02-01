Camila Cabello Makes Rare Outing With Boyfriend Matthew Hussey

  • By
    &

by alyssa morin | Fri., Feb. 1, 2019 3:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Camila Cabello, Matthew Hussey

Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

Camila Cabello's heart is not in Havana, it's in Hollywood!

The "Havana" singer and her English boyfriend, Matthew Hussey, 31, were seen enjoying date night in Hollywood on Thursday night. The two lovebirds walked out of the ArcLight Cinemas holding hands.

The 21-year-old star and her beau have been dating for about a year now, and they've managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

The two rarely make public appearances together, which is why their fun date night seems extra special to fans. 

Apparently, the "She Loves Control" singer signed an autograph for her fan before she and her boyfriend took the elevator up to their car, Just Jared reports. 

"He's so similar to me," she said in the Holiday 2018 issue of Marie Claire. "In person, we're just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I've ever been in my life."

While they didn't seem to be acting "silly" or "stupid" during their recent date night, they looked cozy together.

Camila kept things casual, wearing a gray over-sized sweater, a black jacket, denim jeans and sneakers. Her beau, Matthew, rocked a simple white long-sleeve and black pants.

Read

Why Camila Cabello Embraced PDA With Boyfriend Matthew Hussey

Back in October, the couple surprised fans when they packed on the PDA.

Camila Cabello, Matthew Hussey

Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

The two were at an airport in Chile and fans immediately noticed them. After one fan requested the pair kiss, shouting, "Beso," Camila locked lips with Matthew. Not surprisingly, the singer's fans cheered them on.

"Those were my biggest, biggest, most hard-core fans," she told Billboard of the smooch. "They know him anyway, because they know that we're together."

Explaining that those fans were "like a trusted circle."

"I thought it was really cute when they did that, and it's like a trusted circle... They're chanting my mom's and my manager's and my dad's and my sister's name, so they know a lot, so I thought it was really cute when they said that, and I was just like, 'Let's give them as kiss.'"

The 21-year-old star is set to perform at the 61st Annual Grammys and she's also nominated for two categories.

Here's to hoping Matthew will be her plus-one to the awards show, especially after their recent date night.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Camila Cabello , Couples , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bella Hadid, The Weeknd

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kourtney Kardashian, Luka Sabbat, David Grutman, Malika Haqq, TAO Chicago

Luka Sabbat Confirms He's Definitely Not Dating Kourtney Kardashian

Dating #NoFilter 101

Dating #NoFilter: Couples Scorecard

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Prove They're Ready for Kids

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, 2018 Emmys

Couple Goals! Jessica Biel Shares Hilariously Cute Photo of Justin Timberlake on His Birthday

Leonardo DiCaprio,Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bündchen Reveals the Real Reason Behind Leonardo DiCaprio Split

"Flipping Out" Stars Jeff Lewis & Gage Edwards Have Separated

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.