Luka Sabbat Confirms He's Definitely Not Dating Kourtney Kardashian

Luka Sabbat is officially on the market for a girlfriend.

Turns out that the actor isn't actually dating Kourtney Kardashian as people previously believed. All those late nights out, cozy interactions and vacations together were simply two close friends showing a bit of affection.

The 21-year-old revealed his relationship status to The Cut, telling the publication, "We're definitely not dating."

Rumors of a relationship with the 39-year-old began swirling back in September, when the self-proclaimed "first internet fashion kids of New York" began hanging out with the reality star. In one of their first public appearances together, he and the mom-of-three danced the night away at the opening of the TAO Chicago nightclub with friends Malika Haqqand Jonathan Cheban.

"They always had chemistry, but Kourtney was in a serious relationship and her and Luka always kept things platonic," a source previously noted. "Now that Kourtney is single, she has been enjoying being able to do whatever she wants."