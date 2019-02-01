Tekashi 6ix9ine has pleaded guilty to nine counts in his federal drugs and weapons criminal case and is cooperating with federal prosecutors.

In November, the 22-year-old New York rapper and singer, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was arrested on racketeering and firearms charges along with five other suspects. Last week, 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy, one count of firearms offense - racketeering conspiracy, three counts of violent crime in aid of racketeering, three counts of firearms offense and one count of narcotics trafficking, newly unsealed court records obtained by E! News show. He could face a mandatory minimum of 47 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, the New York Times said on Friday.

The rapper admitted at a court hearing last week to being a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, a group the U.S. Attorney's Office has called a "criminal organization" in court documents obtained by E! News, and said he had helped other gang members rob people at gunpoint, the newspaper reported. He told the judge that in one case, he "paid a person to shoot at a rival" gang member to scare him, and to "maintain or increase my own standing in Nine Trey," and also added that the gang engaged in "shooting at people, robbing people and, at times, drug trafficking," the outlet said.

As part of his plea, 6ix9ine will cooperate with federal officials "against multiple violent people associated with the same criminal enterprise of which he admits, or will soon apparently admit, being a member" of the group the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, NBC New York cited court records as saying. It is unclear how his cooperation will affect his prison term.