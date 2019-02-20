Bad girl RiRi is turning 31 years old! Yes, you read that right, Rihanna is 31 today.

The Barbados native has had a long music career and we've loved every second of it which is why we are so happy to talk about the singer and honor her on her birthday.

After eight albums there have been a lot of killer tracks from the birthday girl, which is why it wasn't exactly easy to narrow down the artist's best songs and music videos. Beginning in 2005 with Music of the Sun and through her 2016 album Anti, Rihanna has wowed us with her evolution as an artist.

As we wait for her highly-anticipated ninth album to drop this year, we're looking back at all of the epic music videos she's released to correlate with all of her tunes throughout the years.

Seriously, there are so many good ones to choose from.