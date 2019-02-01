A Southern Charm cast member's legal situation has taken a surprise turn.

Close to five months after John David "J.D." Madison was faced with sexual assault allegations, E! News can confirm Susan Johnson has been charged with filing a false police report of a felony in the case.

According to her arrest record obtained by E! News, Susan's bond was set for $10,000 before she was released from jail.

Her attorney, however, is speaking out and calling the charge "unfair" and "unfounded."

"Susan is going to fight this unfair, unfounded charge. She was severely intoxicated on the night in question and so naturally there are some inconsistencies in her recollection. Such inconsistencies do not make her a liar, and they certainly do not make her a criminal," her attorney Trey Harrell said in a statement to People. "Susan does not remember sending any of the messages—or making any of the phone calls—that police are using as ‘evidence' to dispute her recollection of what happened."