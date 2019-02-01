J.D. Madison's Sexual Assault Accuser Arrested for Filing False Police Report

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Feb. 1, 2019 11:18 AM

John David Madison, JD Madison, Southern Charm

Paul Cheney/Bravo

A Southern Charm cast member's legal situation has taken a surprise turn.

Close to five months after John David "J.D." Madison was faced with sexual assault allegations, E! News can confirm Susan Johnson has been charged with filing a false police report of a felony in the case.

According to her arrest record obtained by E! News, Susan's bond was set for $10,000 before she was released from jail.

Her attorney, however, is speaking out and calling the charge "unfair" and "unfounded."

"Susan is going to fight this unfair, unfounded charge. She was severely intoxicated on the night in question and so naturally there are some inconsistencies in her recollection. Such inconsistencies do not make her a liar, and they certainly do not make her a criminal," her attorney Trey Harrell said in a statement to People. "Susan does not remember sending any of the messages—or making any of the phone calls—that police are using as ‘evidence' to dispute her recollection of what happened."

The statement continued, "And the fact police are charging her based on their ‘belief' that she lied about what happened is absolutely unconscionable. Not only is such a charge unfair to my client, it could have a chilling effect on other women who believe they have been similarly victimized. My client is innocent of this charge and intends to defend herself vigorously in court."

E! News has also reached out to J.D.'s attorney.

Back in September, E! News obtained a police report where J.D. faced allegations of rape, assault and involuntary drugging a South Carolina woman. At the time, police were investigating the allegations while J.D. stayed quiet and didn't respond to requests for comment.

As to whether or not the legal drama could make the next season of Southern Charm, it's far too soon to tell.

Cast member Thomas Ravenel, who faced his own sexual assault allegations, confirmed he will not be returning to the show he helped launch. He has denied accusations with his attorney saying his client "expects to be completely vindicated."  

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

TAGS/ Southern Charm , Reality TV , Legal , Apple News , Top Stories

