by Corinne Heller | Fri., Feb. 1, 2019 9:38 AM
Happy birthday, Stormi Webster!
Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott's daughter turned 1 on Friday and her parents and other family members posted sweet tributes to her on Instagram. Kylie shared a never-before-seen video of her and Travis with Stormi when she was a small baby.
"Happy Birthday Stormi ♥️ We Love you.." Kylie wrote.
She also shared a slideshow of photos and videos of the child, which includes a clip of Stormi removing a pair of her mother's shoes from a giant rack inside her walk-in closet, a photo of Stormi sleeping in her car seat as Travis naps next to her, and a pic of Stormi smiling on a yacht.
"How did I get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby,"Kylie wrote. "I just couldn't have dreamt you up, Storm."
"I wish you could stay this little forever and I could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours," she continued. "I know you won't remember much about the first year of your life but I pray that you'll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. My love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. every day with you is the best day of my life. Happy birthday to my angel on earth."
View this post on Instagram
how did i get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby. i just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. i wish you could stay this little forever and i could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours. I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but i pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. my love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. every day with you is the best day of my life. happy birthday to my angel on earth. 🎈
A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on
"Happy bday to my baby," Travis wrote on his Instagram Story. "She's 1 already."
He later shared his own slideshow of Stormi.
"ITS MY QUEEN, MY HEART, MY AIR, MY EVERYTHING," he wrote. "STORMI'S BIRTHDAY TODAY. I LOVE U SO MUCH BABY. U THE SMARTEST AND LOVING BABY EVER. UR SPIRT KEEPS ME GOING EVERY DAY ME AND UR MOMMY LOVE U AND CANT WAIT TO SHARE MORE BEAUTIFUL DAYS WITH U. HAPPY BDAYY STORMIII LETS RAGE."
View this post on Instagram
ITS MY QUEEN ,MY HEART, MY AIR , MY EVERYTHING. STORMI’S BIRTHDAY TODAY. I LOVE U SO MUCH BABY. U THE SMARTEST AND LOVING BABY EVER. UR SPIRT KEEPS ME GOING EVERY DAY ME AND UR MOMMY LOVE U AND CANT WAIT TO SHARE MORE BEAUTIFUL DAYS WITH U. HAPPY BDAYY STORMIII LETS RAGE
A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on
Kylie's sister Kim Kardashian posted on her Instagram page a photo of Stormi and her and husband Kanye West's daughter and third child Chicago West, who is two weeks younger, standing in matching Bright Starts Pretty in Pink Walk-A-Bout baby walkers.
"Happy Birthday to the sweetest baby girl Stormi!" Kim wrote. "We love you so much!!!"
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Sister Kendall Jenner shared a photo of her holding and kissing Stormi.
"Aweet, tiny noodle!" she wrote. "Your energy is powerful, I hope the world offers you nothing but beautiful things. I love you Stormeroo! Happy 1st birthday."
Mom Kris Jennerposted a photo of Kylie with Stormi.
"Happy birthday to our little angel Stormi!" she wrote. "You bring us so much joy with your sweet smile and precious laugh. You are such a beautiful blessing and I love you so very much! #HappyBirthdayStormi."
Kylie's BFF Jordyn Woods also paid tribute to Stormi, posting her own slideshow of images of her with the child.
View this post on Instagram
STORM!! You never fail to make me happy. You are the sunshine on any day and there is never a dull moment with you. I can’t wait to continue to see the smartest little girl I know blossom and grow. Your Aunty Jordy loves you baby. HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY ROCKSTAR. and when I say rockstar.. I mean it. This girl has rhythm already.
A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on
"STORM!! You never fail to make me happy," she wrote. "You are the sunshine on any day and there is never a dull moment with you. I can't wait to continue to see the smartest little girl I know blossom and grow. Your Aunty Jordy loves you baby. HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY ROCKSTAR. and when I say rockstar.. I mean it. This girl has rhythm already."
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?