Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and the Kardashians Celebrate Stormi Webster's First Birthday

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Feb. 1, 2019 9:38 AM

Happy birthday, Stormi Webster!

Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott's daughter turned 1 on Friday and her parents and other family members posted sweet tributes to her on Instagram. Kylie shared a never-before-seen video of her and Travis with Stormi when she was a small baby.

"Happy Birthday Stormi ♥️ We Love you.." Kylie wrote.

She also shared a slideshow of photos and videos of the child, which includes a clip of Stormi removing a pair of her mother's shoes from a giant rack inside her walk-in closet, a photo of Stormi sleeping in her car seat as Travis naps next to her, and a pic of Stormi smiling on a yacht.

Photos

Kylie Jenner's Best Looks

"How did I get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby,"Kylie wrote. "I just couldn't have dreamt you up, Storm."

"I wish you could stay this little forever and I could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours," she continued. "I know you won't remember much about the first year of your life but I pray that you'll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. My love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. every day with you is the best day of my life. Happy birthday to my angel on earth."

"Happy bday to my baby," Travis wrote on his Instagram Story. "She's 1 already."

Kylie's sister Kim Kardashian posted on her Instagram page a photo of Stormi and her and husband Kanye West's daughter and third child Chicago West, who is two weeks younger, standing in matching Bright Starts Pretty in Pink Walk-A-Bout baby walkers.

"Happy Birthday to the sweetest baby girl Stormi!" Kim wrote. "We love you so much!!!"

Chicago West, Stormi Webster

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Sister Kendall Jenner shared a photo of her holding and kissing Stormi.

"Aweet, tiny noodle!" she wrote. "Your energy is powerful, I hope the world offers you nothing but beautiful things. I love you Stormeroo! Happy 1st birthday."

Mom Kris Jennerposted a photo of Kylie with Stormi.

"Happy birthday to our little angel Stormi!" she wrote. "You bring us so much joy with your sweet smile and precious laugh. You are such a beautiful blessing and I love you so very much! #HappyBirthdayStormi."

Kylie's BFF Jordyn Woods also paid tribute to Stormi, posting her own slideshow of images of her with the child.

"STORM!! You never fail to make me happy," she wrote. "You are the sunshine on any day and there is never a dull moment with you. I can't wait to continue to see the smartest little girl I know blossom and grow. Your Aunty Jordy loves you baby. HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY ROCKSTAR. and when I say rockstar.. I mean it. This girl has rhythm already."

