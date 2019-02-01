Jussie Smollett Breaks His Silence After Attack

Jussie Smollett says he is "OK" and is working with police after being assaulted in Chicago, marking his first public comments about the incident.

On Tuesday, police said they were investigating a "possible racially motivated" attack on the 36-year-old Empire actor. They said two unknown assailants allegedly approached him, yelled racial and homophobic slurs, hit him in the face, poured an unknown chemical substance on him and wrapped a rope around his neck before fleeing the scene. Smollett traveled on his own to a hospital and was said to be in good condition.

"Let me start by saying that I'm OK," Smollett said in a statement to E! News on Friday. "My body is strong but my soul is stronger. More importantly I want to say thank you. The outpouring of love and support from my village has meant more than I will ever be able to truly put into words."

News of the attack went viral and drew mixed reactions nationwide; many expressed outrage and sympathy, while others dismissed the news as a hoax.

"I am working with authorities and have been 100 percent factual and consistent on every level," Smollett said in his statement, which was first obtained by Essence. "Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served."