Matt LeBlanc Was Down to $11 Before Friends

Before landing the role of a lifetime, Matt LeBlancwas getting down to his last dollars.

As the Friends alum recalled to Conan O'Brien on Thursday night's Conan, money was dangerously tight before his big break.

"You know when you think, 'Alright, I got a little money in the bank. I can hold out until the next gig,'" the actor said. "I think I was down to $11...now, that's holding out too long."

The star acknowledged, "I would have starved." Fortunately, a little bit of luck was on the broke struggling actor's side because he ultimately landed the role of struggling actor Joey Tribbiani and starred on the iconic tv series for a decade.