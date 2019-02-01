Netflix is continuing your sex education...with a second season of Sex Education. The acclaimed British comedy starring Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson will return for a second season.

"The reception to season one has been so exciting. Seeing how people across the world have connected to characters that began as ideas in my head is incredible," creator Laurie Dunn said in a statement. "I'm hugely grateful to every person that has taken the time to watch the series, and I can't wait to continue this amazing journey."

Season two will once again be eight episodes.