Instagram
Another one bites the dust...
Love Island's Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel are the latest couple from season four to call it quits. Kaz broke the news to their loyal fans on Instagram on Thursday, telling her 1.2 million followers "sometimes things don't go the way you planned, but you have to be grateful for the journey."
She shared her statement with a selfie of herself with her beau of six months on a recent vacation to Jamaica.
And in a quote directed to Josh, Kaz said, "Thank you for everything especially showing me how to love myself again." Denzel has not yet released a statement about their breakup, but he commented a sad face and prayer hands emoji on her post.
Their relationship comes to an end six months after the couple left the island and began formally dating in the real world.
Their split came as a shock to fans and friends alike. Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer were some of the first Love Island stars to offer their support to Kaz and Josh, with Adam Collard, Zara McDermott and more quickly following suit.
Very few couples from 2018 remain together. To find out which ones have survived the new year, check out the gallery below.
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Jack & Dani
Status: Together
After winning season four of Love Island these two returned to their parent's homes in England. They eventually moved in together, which was the subject of a reality TV special. However, fans are keeping an eye on these two because they briefly split for about 24 hours, before getting back together.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Laura & Paul
Status: Split
It only took a month in the outside world for Laura Anderson and Paul Knops to realize their relationship wasn't meant to last. The couple reportedly struggled to spend time together, but it didn't take long for rumors of cheating and other salacious rumors to spread. Laura insists she never cheated, but confesses that Paul did dump her.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Josh & Kaz
Status: Split
These two were seemingly one of the strongest couples of the series, but that belief was put into question when Josh didn't appear in the Love Island Christmas special. Those rumors were put to rest when the pair enjoyed a holiday in Miami, Fla. and Jamaica. But only weeks later, the pair split.
Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Megan & Wes
Status: Split
After stealing Wes from Laura A., Love Island fans questioned whether Meg and Wes would last in the outside world. And they did, but not without struggles. The couple appeared to be on-and-off over the past six months, but would always reunite. However, it appears the last straw for Meg was when Wes joined reality show Dancing On Ice, where his partner was allegedly getting too close for comfort. In their statement, Meg said they decided to "consciously uncouple" but remain close because of their shared hamster.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Adam & Zara
Status: Together
Who would've thought these two would last longer than Kaz and Josh? Adam was notorious for being a "ladies man" in the villa, but all it took was political adviser Zara to tame the fitness instructor. The couple now lives together too and are constantly traveling across the world.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Jack & Laura
Status: Split
Surfer girl Laura and city boy Jack appeared to not be a match made in heaven. The breakup was amicable and the two said in a statement that they hope to "carry on supporting each other on this journey."
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Sam & Georgia
Status: Split
Surprisingly enough, these two lasted three months and even lived together for the duration of their relationship. But British outlet The Sun reports that Georgia allegedly cheated with her ex, thus causing the split. Georgia denies the claim, but the demise of their relationship was the source of much controversy since Georgia is so "loyal."
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Charlie & Ellie
Status: Split
Charlie and Ellie split days after Laura and Paul confirmed their split. Apparently, Charlie dumped Ellie, forcing her to move out of his flat. Luckily, they both quickly moved on.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Frankie & Samira
Status: Split
Samira may have left the villa to follow Frankie, who was unfortunately sent home, but it might have been for nothing. The pair split up only a month after they reunited after Frankie was spotted kissing another woman.
Many of these couples survived Casa Amor, but it seems the real world was too much to handle.
With two couples left standing, it leaves fans begging the question of whether or not Adam and Zara and Dani and Jack will survive too. Fingers crossed for the pairs!