by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Jan. 31, 2019 7:15 PM
Roger Mathews is defending himself against Jenni "JWoww" Farley's explosive allegations.
One day after the Jersey Shore star released a lengthy statement accusing her ex-husband of physical abuse and putting their two young children in harm's way, Mathews has released his own video and copies of legal documents his attorneys have allegedly sent to the judge overseeing their divorce case.
"I sit before you today a pretty heartbroken man in light of recent circumstances and things that were said about me in a long, rambling rant that was put out about me that was highly erroneous and had many lies in it," Mathews told the camera.
He continued, "I had a speech prepared for me by my attorneys that I was going to read and I decided not to read it and just shoot from the hip. We were going to address this in court, which is the proper place to address it. We've proven Jenni, and her attorneys, to be liars in the past and we will do it again."
Roger also stated his belief that Jenni is "playing the victim," adding, "We have the preponderance of evidence, the truth, the witnesses and the testimony."
"My concern is my children and I will not stop until I have my children," he concluded, referencing 4-year-old Meilani and 2-year-old Greyson.
In the documents provided by Roger via the Instagram post, his legal team writes to Judge Valter H. Must to request an "immediate conference" and "mental evaluation" of Jenni after she posted what they describe as a "fictitious and defamatory account of alleged unilateral, abusive conduct that creates a false narrative to provoke and incite her personal followers..."
The documents state, "Mr. Mathews is imploring this Court to schedule an immediate conference to stop the economic damages, grave risk to Mr. Mathews and his children's health and wellbeing from the potentially dangerous 'fans' of Ms. Farley that were provoked and incited by her words, and intentional infliction of emotional distress."
"We are additionally seeking a mental evaluation of Ms. Farley since her conduct and 'gaslighting' bears all of the hallmarks of personality disorder with narcissistic tendencies," the documents continue.
Additionally, his attorneys claim Jenni is in "clear violation of an unequivocal court order restraining [her] from engaging in any harassing conduct towards" Roger.
The latest development in their ongoing divorce battle comes three months after news broke of their divorce. In December, Roger was served a temporary restraining order following a civil dispute at their shared home.
E! News has reached out to Farley's legal team for comment.
