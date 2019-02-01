What to Buy This February Based on Your Horoscope

According to her, this month all of us should practice managing those fires in order to give red-hot love enough room to light up our whole beings. "If you don't, you're more likely to wind up singed if you throw flames at those who provoke you," she explains.

But be cautious: Without a healthy outlet for all that desire, tempers can flare. So how do you deal? With a little knowledge from spiritual advisor Lisa Greenfield — that's how.

Aquarius Originality is the place you live most of the time, however you've gotten predictable in your unpredictability. Why not serve up a traditional tailored pantsuit for a hot look this month and throwback to another era to keep them all guessing. BUY IT: ADELYN RAE Strapless Slim Leg Jumpsuit, $92 at Nordstrom

Pisces Your intuition is on overdrive but you are learning to swim in deep waters this month. Add some soothing bath salts or minerals to make the dive more pleasant and entice those you love to swim the depths with you. BUY IT: African Botanics Kalahari Desert De-Tox Bath Salts, $75 at Revolve

Aries You are raring to go one minute and reeling from unexpected shocks or obstacles when you break through the next, impatient Ram. You do best to have both a good set of boxing gloves or track shoes (plus a lavender eye mask) handy to move you from irritation to inspiration this February. BUY IT: SONOMA LAVENDER Solid Silver Sleep Mask, $21 at Nordstrom

Taurus You've got help from the stars to finish tasks at hand this month. However, patience is required and you've got some ground to cover at work and in love. Invest in a beautiful inspirational calendar to help you take it one day at a time. BUY IT: Wellness Tracker Calendar, $18 at Anthropologie

Gemini Your mind is busy and a bit rebellious this month, twins. Let yourself color outside the lines in how you think, plus how you apply the inspiration to those you wish to dazzle. A bold geometric print paired up with something soft is just the outlaw expression that might appeal. BUY IT: TOPSHOP Geo Print Shirt, $68 at Nordstrom

Cancer Oh boy, do you feel the stress this month and, yes, it might make you a bit crabby instead of romantic. In order to do what must be done, you have to put on your big girl pants and step up for success. Make those military pants and do it in style that holds more appeal than you know! BUY IT: JAC + JACK Vic Pants, $123 at Farfetch

Leo Like lightning bolts the insights abound this month—mostly to reveal where you are sorely needed by others. Those who lead must also serve, so buy some beautiful Moonstone jewelry to remind you the moon glows bright and beautiful, even in reflected light. BUY IT: MONICA VINADER Siren Semiprecious Stone Stacking Ring, $135 at Nordstrom

Virgo If you look closely, you can see your actions reveal that you've been trying to drive by looking in the rear view mirror. As much as you want to clean up the past, the road ahead has so much to offer, especially for love. Time to get a great pair of Sunglasses and look that bright future right in the eye. BUY IT: Quay After Hours Sunglasses, $55 at Shopbop

Libra Healthy boundaries are an absolute requirement for you beautiful one this Valentine's month. Look to your soul to find your authentic yes AND no answers. Then serve them up in lovely style with an old fashioned note card, written with a jeweled pen to bring them to life. BUY IT: MengRan Pen Rose Gold Pen with Big Diamond Ballpoint Pen, $6 at Amazon

Scorpio You've got the attractor factor working for you, so be careful what you wish for this month of romance! Think through all of what comes with getting what you want to ensure your best wish fulfillment. Put on a star necklace--somewhere you can see it to remind you of your power. BUY IT: Child of Wild Celestial Stars & Moons Necklace, $68 at Revolve

Sagittarius You ride the lightning this month Archer, which makes you electric in so many light-you-up ways. Be sure you take good care of that illuminated mind with a chic light-up cell phone case to keep the extra charge to a minimum so you still can burn bright in love. BUY IT: Lumee Duo Metallic Marble, $70 at Neiman Marcus

Capricorn The earth continues to shake, rattle and roll sure-footed goats, so stay limber and loose to keep your head centered on your shoulders. Upgrade to a good yoga mat that travels well, because you'll want it within reach this month to keep you flexible with change. BUY IT: Blush Birds Yoga Mat, $79 at Anthropologie