How Top Chef Honored Fatima Ali After Her Death

Gone, but never forgotten.

Almost a week has passed since Top Chef contestant Fatima Ali lost her battle with cancer, and on tonight's episode of the cooking competition, Bravo paid special tribute to the rising culinary star.

At the end of Thursday night's episode, the show shared a photo of the chef in memoriam.

Fatima's family shared the news of her death last week, revealing in a heartfelt statement that the 29-year-old was at home with her loved ones and "beloved cat Mr. Meow" when she passed away. It read in part, "This has been a truly humbling experience for us all and even in her last chapter as she began to leave us, Fatima showed us how we should live."

Only two weeks prior, Fatima took to social media with a request for prayers as her health rapidly deteriorated.