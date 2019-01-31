The CW Renews 10 Shows All At Once

Riverdale

CW

You want a CW renewal, you probably got one. 

The network just announced that 10 of its shows have been renewed for the 2019/2020 season, and basically if it's been on this season, it'll be back.

Arrow, Black Lightning, Charmed, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, Legacies, Riverdale, Supergirl, and Supernatural will all officially be back for another season. (That makes 15 seasons for Supernatural, for all of us counting.) 

None of this is surprising, but it's especially great news for those superhero shows planning for next fall's epic Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. 

Photos

Renewed or Canceled: TV Show Fates Revealed

No decision has been made on All American, new series Roswell, NM, or The 100, which will return for season six in April. iZombie and Jane the Virgin will both be back for their fifth and final seasons this spring, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is currently airing its final season. Other decisions will likely come in May, especially after All American and Roswell, NM have had a chance to head to Netflix, CW president Mark Pedowitz said. 

Pedowitz also revealed that the upcoming Riverdale spinoff, Katy Keene, will take place years after Riverdale, meaning that if there's any direct crossover, Riverdale characters would show up as older versions of themselves.  

As for that Arrowverse crossover, it will be the "biggest and most complicated" crossover done so far, and Pedowitz said he couldn't confirm if the crossover will follow the comic books storyline where Barry Allen dies and all the earths get merged into one, but he did say it would take some "big swings." 

For all renewals and cancellations, make your way over to our gallery

TAGS/ Riverdale , Arrow , The Flash , Supergirl , Supernatural , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

