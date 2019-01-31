You want a CW renewal, you probably got one.

The network just announced that 10 of its shows have been renewed for the 2019/2020 season, and basically if it's been on this season, it'll be back.

Arrow, Black Lightning, Charmed, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, Legacies, Riverdale, Supergirl, and Supernatural will all officially be back for another season. (That makes 15 seasons for Supernatural, for all of us counting.)

None of this is surprising, but it's especially great news for those superhero shows planning for next fall's epic Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.