Childish Gambino Skips Grammys 2019 But Wins Song of the Year and Other Awards

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 5:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
This Is America, Childish Gambino, Donald Glover

VEVO

Congrats to Childish Gambino, akaDonald Glover!

On Sunday, the hip-hop star and actor won Song of the Year at the 2019 Grammys for his hit "This Is America," marking his third win of the night and fourth overall. He shared the honor with co-songwriter Ludwig Göransson. Neither attended the ceremony. Host Alicia Keys and John Mayer presented the award for Song of the Year and accepted it in Glover's honor.

"Childish!" Keys said, smiling and holding up the Grammy.

For Song of the Year, Glover and Göransson and beat Kendick Lamar and SZA's "All the Stars," Ella Mai's "Boo'd Up," Drake's "God's Plan," Shawn Mendes' "In My Blood," Brandi Carlile's "The Joke," ZeddMaren Morris and Grey's "The Middle" and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born song "Shallow."

Last week, Glover and Göransson attended a Grammy party that the latter hosted threw in Los Angeles. 

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

Before the 2019 Grammys began, the Recording Academy announced that Childish Gambino won the awards for Best Music Video and Best Rap/Sung Performance for "This Is America." He was nominated for a total of five Grammys this year, including four for "This Is America."

Prior to this year, he had won one Grammy, in 2018.

The 2019 Grammy Awards were held at Los Angeles' Staples Center and aired live on CBS.

Check out a full list of 2019 Grammy Award winners.

After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special at 11:30 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. for a recap of music's biggest night.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Grammys , Awards , Music , Top Stories , Apple News , Donald Glover

Trending Stories

Latest News
Naomi Watts, NYFW

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Drake, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

The Grammys Cut Drake's Mic Before He Could Finish His 2019 Best Rap Song Acceptance Speech

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Grammy Awards 2019 Winners

Alicia Keys, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Alicia Keys Covers "Killing Me Softly" and More Hits in Unforgettable Grammys Performance

Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Stars Dazzle in Pink at the 2019 Grammys

Katy Perry, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

Chloe x Halle "Always Dreamt Of" Winning Grammy Awards

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.