Chris Brown Shares Photo of the "Most Important Women in My Life" After Rape Allegation

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jan. 31, 2019 1:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chris Brown

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Chris Brown has two ladies in his corner. 

The singer took to social media with a photo of himself with two special people in his life, his daughter, Royalty, and his mother, Joyce Hawkins

"MOST IMPORTANT WOMEN IN MY LIFE!" he captioned the shot of all three smiling in front of what appears to be a house. In the picture, his 4-year-old daughter, whom he welcomed with ex Nia Guzman, is sitting perched atop his shoulders. 

Just days ago, he highlighted his youngster on his Instagram page with a snap of Royalty sporting Fendi while posed with her hands on her hips. "FLY BABY," he wrote of the shot. 

Photos

Chris Brown's Ups & Downs

At the start of last week, the star became the subject of headlines when it was revealed he was being detained in Paris over aggravated rape and drug allegations. By Tuesday evening, he and two other individuals had been released. TMZ reported Brown was released without bail and was free to leave France. 

A source added, "The investigation is not closed at this stage and continues under the authority of the Parquet of Paris."

Afterward, Brown took to social media with mention of his daughter in a since-deleted denial. "I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR...... THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!" he captioned a photo that read, "THIS B--CH LYIN.'"

Days later, he filed a lawsuit against his accuser, citing "false accusation."

Justin Bieber also made his support of Brown known, commenting on an Instagram post, "No one can touch you ur the GOAT."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Brown , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bryce Dallas Howard

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jim Carrey, Ginger Gonzaga, Fiji Water

In a Twist, the Fiji Water Girl Is Now Suing the Company That Made Her Famous

Kathryn Palmer, Are You the One?

Are You the One’s Kathryn Palmer Is Engaged! See Which Couples From the Show Are Still Together

Gina Rodriguez, Justin Baldoni, Jane the Virgin

Jane the Virgin's Final Season Is About "Things Coming Full Circle"

Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abosolo, Engagement

Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Reveals Her and Bryan Abasolo's Wedding Month

Riverdale

The CW Renews 10 Shows All At Once

Michael Rapaport, Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Why Michael Rapaport Isn't Apologizing to Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson After Mocking Them

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.