Surprise b**ch, it's Emma Roberts' birthday!

We bet you thought you'd seen the last of her...well, maybe not, but it might come as a surprise to some that the American Horror Story actress is now 28 years old. We remember when she was a Nickelodeon star with her show Unfabulous and now, she's 28?!

Time flies, especially when you're busy kicking butt as a witchy woman on one of the most iconic horror series of all time.

Throughout her career, Roberts has had a lot of memorable roles including the lead character in Nancy Drew, Grace in Valentine's Day and Chanel Oberlin on Scream Queens.

As a part of one of Hollywood's most famous families the birthday girl has always been in the spotlight and thanks to her book club the Belletrist and her killer style she has earned her spot as one of the industry's most stylish and watched stars.

Her role—or roles rather—on American Horror Story is what really cemented her as a mega star during the past decade.