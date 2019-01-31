As long as Jessica Biel's got her R&R, she's going leave it all on the floor tonight.

Just as Justin Timberlake prepared to celebrate his 38th birthday this week, the "Suit and Tie" singer was able to squeeze in a date night with his leading lady.

But before you expect an over-the-top celebration, Instagram revealed one hilarious moment.

On Wednesday night, J.T. posted a video of himself singing "Happy birthday." But when the camera panned to Jessica, she was seen enjoying a little nap.

"I'm just preparing for our big night out. Just preparing," Jessica explained when she spotted cameras rolling. She would later add in the comments section, "A girl needs her beauty sleep before you HIT THE CLUB."