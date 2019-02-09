Sexy & Shirtless! Celebrate Michael B. Jordan's Birthday By Looking at His Hottest Photos All Day

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Sat., Feb. 9, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Michael B. Jordan

Instagram

Happy birthday to us!

Oh wait, it's not our birthday, but it is Michael B. Jordan's birthday and we have a little gift for all of his fans...lots of hot photos of the actor.

As Jordan rings in his 32nd birthday, why not celebrate with a little treat for yourself? While we would definitely attend a birthday bash for the Black Panther star if we were invited, this year we are stuck at home daydreaming about knowing the dreamboat.

The good news is that if you're like us and can't stop loving and fangirling over the former Friday Night Lights star then looking at his sexiest photos today might ease the pain of not actually hanging out with the birthday boy.

It can't hurt, right? Ya, we didn't think so!

The Creed star has had a long history of looking good both on and off screen which is why this post is dedicated to his hotness no matter what the occasion. 

Read

Black Panther's Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong Dish on ''Special'' Bond at 2019 Golden Globes

Whether he is donning a harness on the red carpet or going shirtless while training for one of his many athletic roles, Jordan always brings the heat and the hotness.

In honor of That Awkward Moment star's big day we've rounded up his steamiest snaps from both social media, movies and red carpets so all you have to do is sit back, relax and enjoy.

Oh, and maybe wish the actor a happy birthday too, because if it wasn't his birthday you probably wouldn't be starring a hunky photos of him...or maybe you would!

Michael B. Jordan, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for Turner

Harness Your Hotness

Michael B. Jordan arrived at the 2019 SAG Awards wearing a Louis Vuitton harness and all we can say is, bravo.

Michael B. Jordan

Instagram

Style Stud

We've never wanted to bundle up and head to Switzerland more than when we first saw this photo of Jordan all warm and cozy.

Michael B. Jordan, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Well Suited

Come on, how can you not be attracted to this man in such a sleek suit?

Article continues below

Michael B. Jordan

Instagram

Yes, Please

Jordan loves to workout and we fully support that passion.

Michael B. Jordan

Instagram

Deserted

The desert just went up few degrees in heat thanks to the Black Panther star's presence.

Michael B. Jordan, Creed II

Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures

Movie Buff

When the poster for Creed II was released we suddenly understood people's love of boxing.

Article continues below

Michael B. Jordan

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images for Disney

Panther Pride

In February 2018, Jordan attended the Black Panther premiere in South Korea and his suit made him even sexier...if that's possible.

Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios

Super (Sexy) Villain

We know he's the bad guy, but if loving Jordan is wrong we don't want to be right.

Michael B. Jordan

Instagram

That View

Just look at that view! Oh, the ocean's nice too.

Article continues below

Michael B. Jordan

Courtesy of Piaget

Dapper Duds

Who knew a maroon suit was so stylish? Clearly, Jordan did.

Michael B. Jordan

Instagram

Workout Buddy

The California native is always working on his fitness and we're not complaining.

Michael B. Jordan

Twitter

Ab-Tastic

Seriously, how does one get so hunky?

Article continues below

Michael B. Jordan

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx

Oh, Hello There

We love Jordan's pose here, it's confident and a little cocky, which is a great combo.

Michael B. Jordan

Instagram

City Boy

We could stare at this scene all day long.

Michael B. Jordan, Golden Globe Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Golden Moment

Tuxedos are always a good idea.

Article continues below

Michael B. Jordan

Instagram

Gun Show

The 32-year-old actor steals the focus in this photo and it's all because of his buff arms.

Michael B. Jordan

Instagram

Flexin'

If you've got it, flaunt it.

Michael B. Jordan

JosiahW/AKM-GSI

Cheeky Smile

It's official, Jordan's smile makes us go weak in the knees every time we see it.

Article continues below

Michael B. Jordan, Creed

Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. Entertainment

Duke It Out

When the actor first appeared in Creed we were instantly grateful for how little clothing boxers wear. You know you agree!

Michael B. Jordan, Creed

Warner Bros.

The Champ

Even when he's been beaten up in the ring his rock-hard abs are ready to shine.

Michael B. Jordan, Fantastic Four

Marvel/20th Century Fox

Futuristic Hottie

Jordan can be our fantastic hero any day.

Article continues below

Michael B. Jordan, That Awkward Moment

Focus Features

College Crush

In That Awkward Moment the star won us over by embodying all of the traits of our college crushes and we need more of him ASAP.

Michael B. Jordan, That Awkward Moment

Focus Features

Shirtless Wonder

Oh wait, you didn't ask for another shirtless photo of the studly actor? Too bad!

Michael B. Jordan, Friday Night Lights

Bill Records/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Man in Uniform

A guy in a football uniform? Sign us up!

Article continues below

Michael B. Jordan, Friday Night Lights

Bill Records/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

High School Hottie

Even as a young actor on Friday Night Lights, Jordan knew how and when to show off his muscles and we are happy he hasn't changed his ways.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , Michael B. Jordan , Birthdays , Apple News , Hot Bods , Black Panther

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kendall Jenner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Janelle Monae

Fashion Police

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Brie Bella Reveals She's Officially "Trying" to Get Pregnant Again! "I Hope It Happens Soon!"

Camila Mendes, Busy Tonight

Busy Tonight Photo Booth Pics

Friends, Joey, National Pizza Day

Gimme Pizza! Check Out 10 National Pizza Day Deals That Joey Tribbiani Would Totally Cash in on If He Could

Busy Philipps, Michelle Williams, Busy Tonight

BFFs Busy Philipps & Michelle Williams Tell Hilarious Stories About Matthew McConaughey, Leonardo DiCaprio & More Hollywood Stars!

Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella Reveals Her Surprising Valentine's Day Plans (and Sweet Date!)

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.