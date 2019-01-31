It's the end of the road for The Big Bang Theory…and Kaley Cuoco can't stop crying. The cast of the hit CBS comedy appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for a victory lap as they start work on the final nine episodes of the series and the cast wasted no time in calling Cuoco out on being the most emotional.

"We've been getting super emotional," Cuoco hold host Ellen DeGeneres. Cuoco and Johnny Galecki were filming a scene together before the holidays and during rehearsal, "out of nowhere, I just started bawling," Cuoco said.

"And the crew, all the camera guys and everyone came out and they were like, ‘We're so glad you cried, because we've been waiting to cry.' And then they all gave us this huge group hug and we all just cried for like 10 minutes," she explained.