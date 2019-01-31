Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jan. 31, 2019 9:01 AM
It's the end of the road for The Big Bang Theory…and Kaley Cuoco can't stop crying. The cast of the hit CBS comedy appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for a victory lap as they start work on the final nine episodes of the series and the cast wasted no time in calling Cuoco out on being the most emotional.
"We've been getting super emotional," Cuoco hold host Ellen DeGeneres. Cuoco and Johnny Galecki were filming a scene together before the holidays and during rehearsal, "out of nowhere, I just started bawling," Cuoco said.
"And the crew, all the camera guys and everyone came out and they were like, ‘We're so glad you cried, because we've been waiting to cry.' And then they all gave us this huge group hug and we all just cried for like 10 minutes," she explained.
The entire cast stopped by Ellen, including Galecki, Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch, and Mayim Bialik, and Parsons revealed he has yet to cry about the series coming to an end. It was Parsons' decision to conclude the long-running sitcom this year.
"I haven't cried yet. I have a very deep fear—seriously—that the most unexpected thing is going to happen, I'm going to absolutely lose my s—t," Parsons said.
"Yeah, we're all scared of that," Cuoco said.
"Because it really is profound, the amount of time of your life, and it's like more than, I think, any of us can get a grip on and I'm worried something is going to trigger me, like deep down, something is going to be like, ‘Oh! I didn't know that was there! That hurts,'" Parsons said.
"If anyone hugs me about it, I just start crying," Cuoco admitted.
DeGeneres gave the cast a blast from the past with side-by-side photos of them from the start of the show with recent pics from season 12 and somehow Helberg looks exactly the same. The cast also looked back on Bialik's addition, with the former Blossom star admitting she thought the series was a game show and she had no idea Sheldon Cooper was Parsons' iconic character.
Click play on the video above to hear more from the cast, including their first impressions of each other.
DeGeneres also spoke with the cast about inspiring fans to embark on careers in science, their scholarship fund, and they even played a game together.
The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on CBS.
