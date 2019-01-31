Cardi B Is "Working Things Out" With Offset

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Take a seat because Cardi B has an update on her and Offset, okurrr!
Last month, the "I Like It" star revealed to fans that she and her famous husband were no longer together after one year of marriage.
"So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know, I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners," Cardi B explained in a December Instagram video. "He's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault."
As the new mom continued at the time, "I guess we grew out of love, but we're not together anymore. I don't know. It might take time to get a divorce and I'm gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father and yah."
Well, that love doesn't seem to have gone anywhere, judging by Cardi's latest comments this week. The star emerged from a court hearing in Queens, New York on Thursday for her ongoing alleged strip club fight case, where she was met by press and paparazzi.
One reporter shouted, "Cardi, are you back with Offset?"
"Working things out, baby," the star coyly responded. It doesn't sound like the end for this pair.
Meanwhile, a source told E! News the two are "definitely working on things" and Cardi has not filed for divorce yet.
"A divorce isn't on Cardi's mind anymore," the insider said. "She has been focusing more on how they are going to work this out. The negativity of their relationship has blown over and she's staying positive that it will work."
The source added, "Cardi is keeping a close eye on him and has expressed if he slips up again, she's done."
And with Cardi and Migos both performing at the inaugural Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest this weekend in Atlanta, they won't be far away from each other.