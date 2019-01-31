Demi Lovato Gets a New Tattoo of Her Late Dog Buddy

Demi Lovato is paying tribute to her beloved dog Buddy, who passed away about three and a half years ago.

The "Skyscraper" singer, who shared the maltipoo with ex Wilmer Valderrama, announced the heartbreaking news of Buddy's passing with her Twitter followers in July 2015.

"We are absolutely heartbroken to be writing this but Wilmer and I are devastated to inform you that we lost our little angel Buddy last Sunday," Lovato wrote. "He was taken from us way too soon in a tragic accident and though I will never know why this had to happen, I do know that God only puts us through situations that we can handle so with that, together we are staying strong."