Have you ever seen a suit this big?! The Bachelor star Colton Underwood took to Instagram for the ultimate transformation post.

The 27-year-old reality star, who is currently the suitor on ABC's The Bachelor season 23, posted a side-by-side image of him back in his high school days with him now and said, "It's crazy what a tailor and some confidence can do for a person."

Colton, who used to play for the San Diego Chargers, opened up about his awkward teen years during an appearance on the Ladygang Podcast.