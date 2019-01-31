Andrew Mathews/PA Wire
Meghan Markle stepped out on Thursday wearing her hair in a top knot for the first time as a member of the royal family.
The pregnant Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her and Prince Harry's first child, paid a visit to the Association of Commonwealth Universities at the University of London on Thursday. It marked her first official visit with the ACU in her new role as Patron of the organization.
Meghan is more often seen in public wearing her signature look, a messy bun, or wears her hair down and styled into glossy waves. At her and Harry's royal wedding in 2018, she wore her hair in a relaxed bun under a customized, 16-foot veil.
See several of the duchess' hairstyles over the years.
Yui Mok/PA Wire
Top Knot
The duchess rocks a top knot during a visit to the Association of Commonwealth Universities at the University of London on Jan. 31, 2019.
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Sideswept Updo
The duchess wears her hair in an styled updo at while meeting a group of elementary school children and actors at London's Royal National Theatre on Jan. 30, 2019.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Long and Sleek
The duchess wears her hair down as she visits the Mayhew Animal Welfare Charity in London on Jan. 16, 2019.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Sleek Ponytail
The duchess visits the Hubb Community Kitchen in London on Nov. 21, 2018 to see how funds raised by the Together: Our Community Cookbook are making a difference.
Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire
Tight, Sleek Bun
The duchess attends the premiere of Cirque du Soleil's Totem, in support of the Sentebale charity, at the Royal Albert Hall on London on Jan. 16, 2019.
Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA Wir
Long and Curled
The duchess appears onstage at the Australian Geographic Society Awards at the Shangri-La Hotel in Sydney, Australia on Oct. 26, 2018.
Ben STANSALL - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Relaxed Bun
The duchess appears at her and Prince Harry's royal wedding on May 19, 2018.
REX/Shutterstock
Signature Style
The duchess wears a messy bun as she visits the Eikon Centre in Lisburn, Northern Ireland on March 23, 2018.
Alexi Lubomirski / Kensington Palace
Long and Wavy
The duchess is seen with Prince Harry in a 2017 engagement photo.
Kurt Arrigo/MEGA
Long and Straight
The now-duchess is seen on a trip to Malta in 2015.
Splash News
Mid-Length and Curly Ponytail
A teenage Meghan Markle and a friend pose outside Buckingham Palace during a summer trip to London in 1996.
Inside Edition/YouTube
Short and Curly Ponytail
An 11-year-old Meghan Markle speaks out against a sexist dish soap ad.
Meghan and Harry are due to welcome their child this spring.