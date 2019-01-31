Meghan Markle stepped out on Thursday wearing her hair in a top knot for the first time as a member of the royal family.

The pregnant Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her and Prince Harry's first child, paid a visit to the Association of Commonwealth Universities at the University of London on Thursday. It marked her first official visit with the ACU in her new role as Patron of the organization.

Meghan is more often seen in public wearing her signature look, a messy bun, or wears her hair down and styled into glossy waves. At her and Harry's royal wedding in 2018, she wore her hair in a relaxed bun under a customized, 16-foot veil.