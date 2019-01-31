by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jan. 31, 2019 8:00 AM
If you love her on Saturday Night Live, you're going to feel new kinds of adoration for Aidy Bryant in her own show, Shrill. E! News has your exclusive first look at the new Hulu comedy in the video above.
From the looks of it, Shrill has every kind of awkward situation you can ask for, with a likable lead grounding the antics.
In Shrill, which is based on the book Shrill by Lindy West, Bryant plays Annie, a young woman who wants to change her life—but not her body. She's a struggling writer looking to kick her career off while balancing bad boyfriends, a sick parent and a perfectionist boss. The sneak peek above gives you a glimpse of what to expect in the six-episode first season.
Hulu
The cast also includes Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones, John Cameron Mitchell and Ian Owens. Saturday Night Live veteran Julia Sweeney appears as Annie's mother. Shrill hails from executive producers West, Lorne Michaels, Elizabeth Banks, Ali Rushfield, Max Handelman and Andrew Singer.
Bryant is a co-executive producer and writer on the series as well. She joined SNL in 2012 and was nominated for her first performance Emmy in 2018. She also received a nomination in 2014 for writing the song "Home for the Holiday (Twin Bed)."
All episodes of Shrill drop Friday, March 15 only on Hulu.
