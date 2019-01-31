If you love her on Saturday Night Live, you're going to feel new kinds of adoration for Aidy Bryant in her own show, Shrill. E! News has your exclusive first look at the new Hulu comedy in the video above.

From the looks of it, Shrill has every kind of awkward situation you can ask for, with a likable lead grounding the antics.

In Shrill, which is based on the book Shrill by Lindy West, Bryant plays Annie, a young woman who wants to change her life—but not her body. She's a struggling writer looking to kick her career off while balancing bad boyfriends, a sick parent and a perfectionist boss. The sneak peek above gives you a glimpse of what to expect in the six-episode first season.