Here's Photographic Evidence For Why Kaia Gerber Is the Modeling World's ''It Girl''

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Feb. 3, 2019 3:00 AM

ESC: Kaia Gerber, The British Fashion Awards 2017

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber is on her way to becoming the next Cindy Crawford in the modeling world.

Which makes total sense considering that's her mom. 

But it isn't just her genes that are shooting the young star to fame. The 17-year-old has an undeniable sense of style, a stunning model walk and she truly knows her best angles. Plus, she has amassed a huge following across the world. On Instagram alone, the young model has over four million followers who are itching to get a peek at her daily life. 

The number of people who follow Kaia comes as no surprise to the brands that have enlisted the teen as one of the faces for their companies. She represents Yves Saint Laurent's beauty line with actress Zoë Kravitzand has collaborated on fashion lines with Karl Lagerfeldhimself. 

An even more impressive feat is her award for 2018 Model of the Year at The Fashion Awards, which is decided by the British Fashion Council.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Are Mother-Daughter Goals at the British Fashion Awards 2018

To see why Kaia is the fashion icon to follow, check out the gallery below!

Kaia Gerber

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Casual Cool

Kaia proves that even the cold weather can't hold her back, or crimp her style for that matter.

ESC: Street Style, Kaia Gerber, NYFW

BG021/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rocker Chic

Back in the day, her mom, Cindy Crawford, became an icon with her world famous Pepsi commercial.

Kaia Gerber

Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Flower Power

Springtime calls for a flirty and floral look. 

Kaia Gerber

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Rock On

Schoolgirl meets rocker with this plaid skirt and army boot ensemble. 

ESC: Kaia Gerber

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

All By My-Selfie

When you wear Hudson leather jeans, a corset, and sky-high heels, you have to take a selfie to show off the look. 

Kaia Gerber, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Shine Bright

Who ever said casual wear wasn't allowed on the red carpet clearly never saw these Alexander Wang boxer trousers.

ESC: British Fashion Awards, Kaia Gerber

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Fierce

Kaia dons her finest evening gown for a night at the British Fashion Awards.

Kaia Gerber, Vogue Foundation Dinner

Julien Hekimian/Getty Images for Vogue

Silver Fox

A girl can never go wrong with a dark jean and statement piece, as Kaia proves with this chic ensemble.

ESC: Kaia Gerber

Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

Dark & Daring

This all-black ensemble accents Kaia's glowing skin and luscious locks.

Kaia Gerber

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE

Professional Attire

Kaia takes work casual to the next level with this cropped blazer and high-waisted jeans. 

Kaia Gerber, Evolution, 2015, 13

Donato Sardella/WireImage

Golden Goddess

Every girl loves a dress with pockets.

ESC: Fall Boots, Kaia Gerber

Gotham/GC Images

Into the Wild

This floral, patterned ensemble is a bold take on a classic jacket and jean combo, but Kaia makes it work. 

ESC: NYFW Best Looks, Kaia Gerber

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Classic & Cute

Leather jackets are a closet staple and this outfit is proof.

Kaia Gerber, Evolution, 2016, 15

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Maybelline New York

Cover Girl

Red carpet looks have never been so chic. This camel-colored blazer and black choker are equally edgy and stylish, making it the perfect look for a night out.

Kaia Gerber, Evolution, 2016, 16

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Trés Chic

Sidewalks become runways when Kaia takes a night out on the town. 

ESC: Gen Z Style, Kaia Gerber

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Sugar, Spice & Everything Nice

Forget the little black dress, Kaia is showing us that the little white dress, which is by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, is the next big thing.

ESC: Best Dressed, Kaia Gerber

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Fun & Flirty

This ensemble's pale pinks, flowing locks and bold clutch are going to inspire fall outfits for years to come.

ESC: Boots, Kaia Gerber

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

Army Chic

Camo is typically used to hide, but with this stylish choice, Kaia is standing out. 

ESC: Kaia Gerber, The British Fashion Awards 2017

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Regal Red Carpet

This pale blue, ruffled look from Ralph & Russo has us dreaming about having breakfast at Tiffany's.

ESC: Kaia Gerber

Samantha Deitch/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Strike a Pose

Attention to detail gave this fierce model's look the extra oomph. From the topknot to the chain belt, this look gets an A+.

This is just the beginning of a decades-long career. Her mom, Cindy, is proof of that.

