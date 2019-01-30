Mo'nique is speaking her truth.

Today the Oscar-winning actress stopped by Daily Pop and spoke candidly about her "unwavering" fight against inequality. While the veteran comedienne has faced a bit of drama in the last decade of her career, she expressed that she's unapologetic in the choices she has made as she's confident that she's doing what's best for the next generation of black performers.

"There was never a moment that I said, 'I don't want to do this.' There's never been a moment that I regret saying anything that I've said," Mo'Nique informed Daily Pop co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart. "There's never been a moment that I'm willing to take any of it back, I'm unwavering when it comes to inequality."

As for her clash on The View with Whoopi Goldberg? Mo'Nique assured viewers that she's "in a good place with everybody" and is "too damn old" to be stirring the pot.