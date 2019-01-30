Drake Gifts 2 McDonald's Employees $100 in Cash

Prince Williams/WireImage
by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jan. 30, 2019 4:52 PM
Prince Williams/WireImage
UPDATE: Two McDonald's employees received a nice tip from Drake recently, but not at the amount previously recorded. A McDonald's rep told E! News in a statement, "Despite early reports, McDonald's learned that the amount Drake tipped each employee was $100 not $10,000."
________
Making it rain in McDonald's could have been part of "God's Plan."
Drake stopped by one of the fast food branches in Los Angeles last weekend and gifted two female employees $10,000 in cash out of his own pocket, each, a source confirmed to E! News. A fan tweeted a photo of the rapper at the eatery. Drake appeared to have been accompanied by two bodyguards.
"See what happens when the ice cream machine works," one user joked.
Drake's 2018 music video "God's Plan" shows him handing out thousands of dollars in cash to people in Florida, paying for others' groceries and donating massive checks to institutions such as the Miami Fire Department and the University of Miami's Frost School of Music.
According to Forbes, Drake made 47 million between 2017 and 2018, making him the 53rd highest-paid celebrity, and tying with Foo Fighters and Jennifer Lopez.
(This article was originally published on Jan. 30 at 2:16)
Mo'Nique Talks Whoopi Goldberg Drama, Being "Unapologetic" & Why Her NAACP Award Means More Than Her Oscar
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?