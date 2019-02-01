From Runways to the Aisle: See Hailey Baldwin's Style Evolution

Hailey Baldwin is one busy bee!

In addition to gracing the runways for some of the biggest names in fashion, the 22-year-old model is also known for supporting various worldwide charities, creating incredible collaborations with designers such as Adidas and her recent no-so-secret marriage to pop superstar Justin Bieber

Impressively, somewhere in between all this chaos, the Drop the Mic co-host still finds time to be one of the most fashionable models in the world.

"I'm obsessed with big, clunky leather jackets," she stated in a 2018 interview with Harper's Bazaar. "I've always thought there was something really fun about a lanky girl in very boyish clothing. I love dresses with sneakers."

Now, with New York Fashion Week just around the corner, it is inevitable that Baldwin will make an appearance around town—maybe even besides a few of her famous besties.