From Runways to the Aisle: See Hailey Baldwin's Style Evolution

Carl Timpone/BFA/Shutterstock
by Dominic-Madori Davis | Fri., Feb. 1, 2019 3:00 AM
Carl Timpone/BFA/Shutterstock
Hailey Baldwin is one busy bee!
In addition to gracing the runways for some of the biggest names in fashion, the 22-year-old model is also known for supporting various worldwide charities, creating incredible collaborations with designers such as Adidas and her recent no-so-secret marriage to pop superstar Justin Bieber
Impressively, somewhere in between all this chaos, the Drop the Mic co-host still finds time to be one of the most fashionable models in the world.
"I'm obsessed with big, clunky leather jackets," she stated in a 2018 interview with Harper's Bazaar. "I've always thought there was something really fun about a lanky girl in very boyish clothing. I love dresses with sneakers."
Now, with New York Fashion Week just around the corner, it is inevitable that Baldwin will make an appearance around town—maybe even besides a few of her famous besties.
But we also can't forget that as she gets older, Baldwin is being much more picky when it comes to when she will walk.
"I've tried to be really choosy with Fashion Week going forward, just because I want to have the time to spend being relaxed and being with family—and my fiancé," she told Women's Wear Daily before saying "I Do."
In honor of Fashion Week, we're taking a look back at some of Baldwin's best looks in and out of New York City through our gallery below.
Pierre Suu/GC Images
The model rocked an all-pink pant suit while heading to the Carolina Herrera show in New York City.
James Devaney/GC Images
Mrs. Bieber wore this beautiful floral dress while walking through the streets of Manhattan.
James Devaney/GC Images
The model kept is casual as she was seen out and about in New York City.
Article continues below
James Devaney/GC Images
The Drop the Mic host showed off her stunning legs in this LBD, while leaving a restaurant in New York City.
The model shined bright while attending the PrettyLittleThing x Hailey Baldwin launch at Catch in Los Angeles.
Dream team / BACKGRID
Hailey flashed a smile while sporting one of this year's hottest trends—a green beanie!
Article continues below
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
The model was seen wearing a stylish brown Louis Vutton jacket while grabbing a coffee in Brentwood, Calif.
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Levis
Hailey rocked the smokey eye shadow look as she struck a pose at the Levi's Time Square Opening in New York City.
James Devaney/GC Images
The former Elle magazine cover star stunned in this green shimmery gown, while heading to an event at New York Fashion Week.
Article continues below
Koki Nagahama/Koki Nagahama
The model stunned on the red carpet as she attended the Tommy Hilfiger "Tokyo Icons" event in Tokyo, Japan.
Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR2017/WireImage
Velvet, tulle and sexy accent belts? The bride-to-be will have no trouble finding the perfect "I do" dress.
Christopher Peterson/Splash News
Trust me this Vatanika dress is as precious and sleek as the star is. And check out those latex ankle boots. What a rock star.
Article continues below
Antony Jones/Getty Images
Hailey had us all blushing when she wore this sleek embellished pompom style dress complete with her innovative pink hair.
DARA / BACKGRID
The model played no games in this super-chic raincoat from Heron Preston. The model put her own stylish touch on things rocking this waist-hugging utility belt.
Timur Emek/GC Images
Whomever said matchy-matchy wasn't in should check in with this plaid comeback queen.
Article continues below
James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock
The star is no stranger to red carpet glitz, and this gorgeous Ralph & Russo gown is the perfect sexy, sparkling touch.
Christopher Peterson/Splash News
Hailey Baldwin's street style will give you inspiration for days. Just check out this comfortable, yet chic ensemble that's perfect for transitioning from fall to spring!
Backgrid
Despite soaring temperatures in Los Angeles, the model steps out wearing a leather jacket and biker shorts from Whyte Studio.
Article continues below
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
This Bieber babe was a total star for the 2018 Met Gala. Tommy Hilfiger chose the right model to showcase this heavenly design.
Timur Emek/Getty Images
The model makes a case for mixing plaids, and it's working. For this look, wear two items in the same pattern but with different hues. Next, pair with a small, bright bag for a pop of color.
Pierre Suu/GC Images
The model takes Paris by storm in an emerald houndstooth overcoat, paired with green mirrored glasses—stunning!
Article continues below
FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Fall staples, per Hailey Baldwin: neutral beanie, plaid button-up, denim jacket, olive jeans and ankle boots.
Timur Emek/Getty Images
This patterned coat paired with the patent leather thigh-high boots and mini skirt are an unlikely match made in heaven.
Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Hailey looks at ease with her distressed denim jacket, oversized sweater and orange sunnies. Best part: pants are now optional.
Article continues below
Matrix/GC Images
Concert tee, fishnets, jeans and moto boots—the ultimate recipe for It Girl fashion.
Timur Emek/Getty Images
This is how to rock a corset! The model pairs an off-shoulder top with a corset, leather pants and a choker—sexy!
Timur Emek/GC Images
Hailey is proving that wearing only one color is very fashionable in her all-maroon ensemble.
Article continues below
Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images
The model is making a serious case for brown, and we're here for it!
SRBB / Splash News
The street style stunner shuts it down with her all-white ensemble.
We're crossing our (fashionable) fingers we'll be seeing a lot of Baldwin in the days to come.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?