From Runways to the Aisle: See Hailey Baldwin's Style Evolution

by Dominic-Madori Davis | Fri., Feb. 1, 2019 3:00 AM

ESC: Hailey Baldwin, Dolce &amp;amp; Gabbana

Carl Timpone/BFA/Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin is one busy bee!

In addition to gracing the runways for some of the biggest names in fashion, the 22-year-old model is also known for supporting various worldwide charities, creating incredible collaborations with designers such as Adidas and her recent no-so-secret marriage to pop superstar Justin Bieber

Impressively, somewhere in between all this chaos, the Drop the Mic co-host still finds time to be one of the most fashionable models in the world.

"I'm obsessed with big, clunky leather jackets," she stated in a 2018 interview with Harper's Bazaar. "I've always thought there was something really fun about a lanky girl in very boyish clothing. I love dresses with sneakers."

Now, with New York Fashion Week just around the corner, it is inevitable that Baldwin will make an appearance around town—maybe even besides a few of her famous besties.

Photos

How to Wear Sundresses for Romantic Dates, per Hailey Baldwin

But we also can't forget that as she gets older, Baldwin is being much more picky when it comes to when she will walk. 

"I've tried to be really choosy with Fashion Week going forward, just because I want to have the time to spend being relaxed and being with family—and my fiancé," she told Women's Wear Daily before saying "I Do."

In honor of Fashion Week, we're taking a look back at some of Baldwin's best looks in and out of New York City through our gallery below

 

Hailey Baldwin

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Posh Spice

The model rocked an all-pink pant suit while heading to the Carolina Herrera show in New York City.

Hailey Baldwin

James Devaney/GC Images

Fresh in Florals

Mrs. Bieber wore this beautiful floral dress while walking through the streets of Manhattan. 

Hailey Baldwin

James Devaney/GC Images

Casual Outting

The model kept is casual as she was seen out and about in New York City. 

Hailey Baldwin

James Devaney/GC Images

LBD

The Drop the Mic host showed off her stunning legs in this LBD, while leaving a restaurant in New York City. 

ESC: Hailey Baldwin

Shining Star

The model shined bright while attending the PrettyLittleThing x Hailey Baldwin launch at Catch in Los Angeles. 

ESC: Celeb Street Style, Hailey Baldwin

Dream team / BACKGRID

#WorkFlow

Hailey flashed a smile while sporting one of this year's hottest trends—a green beanie!

Hailey Baldwin, Hailey Bieber

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

I Love Louis

The model was seen wearing a stylish brown Louis Vutton jacket while grabbing a coffee in Brentwood, Calif. 

Hailey Baldwin

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Levis

Business Chic

Hailey rocked the smokey eye shadow look as she struck a pose at the Levi's Time Square Opening in New York City. 

Hailey Baldwin, NYFW Sightings

James Devaney/GC Images

Green Goddess

The former Elle magazine cover star stunned in this green shimmery gown, while heading to an event at New York Fashion Week.

Hailey Baldwin

Koki Nagahama/Koki Nagahama

Show Stopper

The model stunned on the red carpet as she attended the Tommy Hilfiger "Tokyo Icons" event in Tokyo, Japan. 

ESC: Hailey Baldwin, amfAR

Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR2017/WireImage

An Elie Saab Vision

Velvet, tulle and sexy accent belts? The bride-to-be will have no trouble finding the perfect "I do" dress. 

ESC: Hailey Baldwin

Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Evergreen Queen

Trust me this Vatanika dress is as precious and sleek as the star is. And check out those latex ankle boots. What a rock star. 

ESC: Hailey Baldwin, Cannes

Antony Jones/Getty Images

Pink Parade

Hailey had us all blushing when she wore this sleek embellished pompom style dress complete with her innovative pink hair. 

Hailey Baldwin

DARA / BACKGRID

You Better Work

The model played no games in this super-chic raincoat from Heron Preston. The model put her own stylish touch on things rocking this waist-hugging utility belt. 

ESC: Hailey Baldwin, Street Style

Timur Emek/GC Images

Plaid Princess

Whomever said matchy-matchy wasn't in should check in with this plaid comeback queen. 

ESC: Cannes Best Dressed, Hailey Baldwin

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Red Carpet Radiance

The star is no stranger to red carpet glitz, and this gorgeous Ralph & Russo gown is the perfect sexy, sparkling touch. 

ESC: Hailey Baldwin

Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Thigh's the Limit

Hailey Baldwin's street style will give you inspiration for days. Just check out this comfortable, yet chic ensemble that's perfect for transitioning from fall to spring! 

Hailey Baldwin

Backgrid

Stellar in Leather

Despite soaring temperatures in Los Angeles, the model steps out wearing a leather jacket and biker shorts from Whyte Studio.

ESC: Hailey Baldwin, Met Gala 2018

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Showstopper

This Bieber babe was a total star for the 2018 Met Gala. Tommy Hilfiger chose the right model to showcase this heavenly design. 

Hailey Baldwin

Timur Emek/Getty Images

Playful Plaids

The model makes a case for mixing plaids, and it's working. For this look, wear two items in the same pattern but with different hues. Next, pair with a small, bright bag for a pop of color. 

Hailey Baldwin

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Coordinated Neutrals

The model takes Paris by storm in an emerald houndstooth overcoat, paired with green mirrored glasses—stunning! 

Hailey Baldwin

FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Fall Essentials

Fall staples, per Hailey Baldwin: neutral beanie, plaid button-up, denim jacket, olive jeans and ankle boots. 

Hailey Baldwin

Timur Emek/Getty Images

Mixing Textures

This patterned coat paired with the patent leather thigh-high boots and mini skirt are an unlikely match made in heaven.

Hailey Baldwin

Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Spunky Sunnies

Hailey looks at ease with her distressed denim jacket, oversized sweater and orange sunnies. Best part: pants are now optional.

ESC: Hailey Baldwin

Matrix/GC Images

Retro Rocker

Concert tee, fishnets, jeans and moto boots—the ultimate recipe for It Girl fashion.

ESC: Hailey Baldwin

Timur Emek/Getty Images

Parisian Glow

This is how to rock a corset! The model pairs an off-shoulder top with a corset, leather pants and a choker—sexy! 

ESC: Paris Fashion Week, Street Style, Hailey Baldwin

Timur Emek/GC Images

Monochrome Pairings

Hailey is proving that wearing only one color is very fashionable in her all-maroon ensemble. 

Hailey Baldwin

Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Brown Is the New Black

The model is making a serious case for brown, and we're here for it!

ESC: Celeb Street Style, Hailey Baldwin

SRBB / Splash News

White Goddess

The street style stunner shuts it down with her all-white ensemble.

We're crossing our (fashionable) fingers we'll be seeing a lot of Baldwin in the days to come. 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

