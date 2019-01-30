Christina Aguilera remains in Demi Lovato's corner.

As excitement continues to build for the 2019 Grammys, many pop culture fans have their eyes on the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category that includes talented collaborations from Zedd and Maren Morris as well as Justin Timberlake with Chris Stapleton.

But perhaps one special duo in the category is the ladies who helped create "Fall in Line."

"Demi was just such a sweetheart to work with and to shoot that video with," Christina shared in a new interview with the Associated Press. "Just to unite with a female that also grew up in the business and knows what's that like and to have her own stories and her own journey and such an admirable young female who is figuring her own stuff out and knowing how to be strong and pull through."