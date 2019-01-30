by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jan. 30, 2019 12:14 PM
Princesses at war? That's what TLC wants to figure out in their new special about the royal family.
Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War? is set to take a look at the relationship between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, which has become tabloid fodder in the UK, and determine if there's any truth to the headlines.
TLC's special will feature archive footage and interviews with insiders and experts on the royal household in an effort to put the speculation of unrest to bed. Did "the fab four" have a falling out in preparation for Prince Harry's wedding? Is it Meghan bucking tradition? Or is it drama between Prince Harry and Prince William and have nothing to do with their wives? It could all just be the media treating Meghan and Kate unfairly.
The experts weighing in with their opinions are:
Victoria Arbiter, a royal contributor for CNN
Paul Burrell, the former butler to Princess Diana
Lady Colin Campbell, a socialite and royal biographer
Judi James, a body language expert
Robert Jobson, a royal contributor for NBC
Carol Malone, a broadcaster
Katie Nicholl, Mail on Sunday's royal correspondent
Eve Pollard, former editor of the Sunday Mirror and ELLE magazine
Ingrid Seward, a royal biographer
Kate Williams, a historian
Click play on the video above to get a sneak peek of the special.
The exclusive US premiere of Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War? is Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 10 p.m. on TLC.
