Tennis Star Rafael Nadal Is Engaged: Report

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 30, 2019 11:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rafael Nadal, Mery Perello, Xisca Perello

Sipa via AP Images

After 14 years together, Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló are reportedly engaged!

According to Hello!, the 32-year-old tennis star and his 30-year-old longtime love Mery, who also goes by Xisca, are set to wed this fall with a ceremony in Mallorca. The outlet's sister publication, Hola!, has also reported that that Rafa proposed back in May 2018 during a trip to Rome. However, the couple was able to keep the engagement private for eight months.

It was just days ago that Rafa competed in the finals of the 2019 Australian Open, where he was defeated by fellow tennis star Novak Djokovic.

Photos

2018 Weddings to Remember

Rafa, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the world in men's singles tennis, has talked about wanting to start a family.

"Obviously, I have the intention of forming a family," he previously told Hello! in an interview. "I love children and I would like my children to do what they like."

Congratulations the couple on the (possible) engagement!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Couples , Engagements , Tennis , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rihanna

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Priyanka Chopra, Ellen DeGeneres

Priyanka Chopra Wasn't Exactly "Burnin' Up " Over the Jonas Brothers Before Meeting Nick

Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Laker Game

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Cheer on Ben Simmons at Basketball Game

Dating #NoFilter 103

Dating #NoFilter: Couples Scorecard

Dating #NoFilter 106

Dating #NoFilter's OMG Moments!

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Total Bellas 404

Too Much "Chemistry"? Brie Bella Warns Nikki Against Training With Artem Chigvintsev

Lifestyle Guru B. Smith's Husband Has a GF While Caring for Her

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.