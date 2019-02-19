For Kristin Cavallari, husband Jay Cutler is the MVP of her life.

Why? Well, after an illustrious football career, Jay has since retired and is lending a helping hand at home. This is vital as Kristin's lifestyle empire has grown exponentially!

Between the success of her Uncommon James flagship store (as documented on E!'s Very Cavallari, returning Mar. 3 at 10 p.m.) and her other business ventures, Kristin is one busy mogul mommy. Unsurprisingly, Jay has no qualms with jumping in and getting domestic.

Case in point: Jay previously assisted his kids in making a congratulatory cake for Kristin after her True Roots cookbook made The New York Times bestseller list.

"I made you a cake," Jay reveals in the clip above.

"That's why you were nervous, 'cause if I didn't make it, you would've been like, 'Oh, this cake,'" a surprised Kristin quips.