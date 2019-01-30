Kevin Hart Faces Backlash for Speaking Out About Jussie Smollett Attack

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jan. 30, 2019 9:58 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kevin Hart's well wishes to Jussie Smollett are being met with some criticism.

Earlier in the week, the comedian took to social media and reacted to the shocking attack on the Empire star.

"Sending prayers your way @jussiesmollett ....This is unbelievably sad. Why are we going backwards....this is disgusting. We as people have to do better. WTF is going on the world????" he wrote on Instagram. " Why are we falling in love with hate???? God damn it people....Choose love...I repeat...Choose love. I will forever choose love and I will continue to teach my kids how to do the same. Stand strong brother."

While many agreed with the sentiment and showed their support in the comments section, others were quick to criticize the messenger.

"You were just throwing hissy fits about not being able to make homophobic jokes," one commentator wrote. "This is disrespectful honestly."

Read

Stars Call for Justice as Jussie Smollett Recovers From Homophobic, Racist Attack

On Wednesday morning, Kevin's post was still up. He also followed up with a separate message.

"Operation spread love is in full effect damn it. I don't condone or believe in hate, in fact I despite it. Hate makes me sick to my stomach…It's pointless," he shared on social media. "Cowards and weak individuals embrace it. I choose love…I love all of you. I challenge the rest of the world 2 do the same."

Kevin Hart, Today

Nathan Congleton/NBC

For those who may not recall, Kevin chose to step down from hosting the 2019 Oscars after the Academy had asked him to apologize for his past homophobic remarks during standup comedy routines and on his Twitter account.

At the time, he refused to back down from the hosting gig and refused to apologize for the comments he had once made. He would ultimately apologize to the LGBTQ community.

As for how Jussie is doing today, his rep tells NBC News that he is out of the hospital and recovering. The actor also continues to receive support from fans, friends and co-stars like Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard.

"I wish what happened to my baby was just one big bad joke but it wasn't and we all feel his pain right now," Taraji shared on social media. "@jussiesmollett is pure love to the bone AND THAT IS WHY SO MANY ARE FEELING HIS PAIN BECAUSE IT IS OUR PAIN!!! I tell you one thing HATE WILL NOT WIN!!!! My baby is resilient and love still lives in him."

Chicago Police previously confirmed that authorities received a report of a "possible racially-charged assault and battery" involving a cast member from Empire.

Those with any information are asked to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8382 or report it anonymously to www.cpdtip.com.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kevin Hart , Jussie Smollett , Controversy , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rihanna

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Chris Hemsworth, Men's Health

Chris Hemsworth's Reaction to Unexpected Paparazzi Is Relatable AF

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Christmas

TLC Examines Rumored Royal Feud With Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War?

Joanna Gaines

Joanna Gaines Opens Up About Social Media Insecurities

Priyanka Chopra, Ellen DeGeneres

Priyanka Chopra Wasn't Exactly "Burnin' Up " Over the Jonas Brothers Before Meeting Nick

Rafael Nadal, Mery Perello, Xisca Perello

Tennis Star Rafael Nadal Is Engaged: Report

Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Laker Game

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Cheer on Ben Simmons at Basketball Game

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.