ABC
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jan. 30, 2019 6:22 AM
ABC
With her Netflix series, Marie Kondo has sparked a worldwide tidying craze, inspiring people all over to clean up their homes and offices, ridding themselves of things that do not spark joy. Now, it's Jimmy Kimmel's turn.
Kondo helped the Jimmy Kimmel Live host clean up his office at his late-night show, but it wasn't without drama. You see, Kimmel had nightmares about the Tidying Up star. "I woke up upset because I dreamed you came in my office and started destroying my things," Kimmel told Kondo and her translator Marie Iida.
But Kondo put Kimmel's fears at ease when she said she never forces anybody to throw anything away.
Through their tidying, Kondo discovered Kimmel's large collection of black socks. They don't spark joy per say, but he needs them for his show wardrobe. "Let's take this opportunity to express your gratitude for them," Kondo said via her translator.
"To express my gratitude to the socks? Thanks socks, for always being there in the drawer, for protecting my feet and keeping them warm and for all the other great things you do," Kimmel said.
"Perfect," Kondo said.
Then, they tackled his bookshelf, and his messy desk. "It really is more embarrassing when you stop and take a look at it," Kimmel said.
While touching all his miscellaneous items, Kimmel discovered a pair of pants, an emergency ladder for quick escape out of his office, a dead cockroach, a sculpture of his grandfather's head, his bar, and a box of Trix signed by Oran Juice Jones.
"I feel more stable emotionally now," Kimmel told Kondo.
Watch the full clip above to see what happened to the office three days later…and five days later.
How It Really Feels To Watch Yourself Have an Emotional Breakdown, According to My Big Fat Fab Life's Whitney Thore
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?