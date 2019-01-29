Lindsay Lohan's Best Beach Club Words of Wisdom

If you've been watching Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club so far, you'll know that Lindsay Lohan is a visionary.

Or at least she talks like one. The actress-turned-entrepreneur is a one-liner machine on her MTV reality show, offering bits of life advice and words of wisdom both to her VIP hosts and the audience at home that's just unparalleled. Where else can you find out that people in Mykonos are just gonna do what they're gonna do?

So far, Lindsay has said some pretty legendary things that make us wonder why the heck this reality show is mostly about a bunch of unfunny and unwise "ambassadors" having drama and getting yelled at by Panos. Surprise surprise, Lindsay Lohan is the star of Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club.