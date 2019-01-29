Britney Spears Is Returning to the Big Screen, Baby, One More Time

Britney Spears is taking her talents to the big screen one more time!

Close to 17 years after appearing in Crossroads, the pop music superstar will make a brief cameo in the upcoming horror comedy film called Corporate Animals.

The news was announced at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival when director Patrick Brice was discussing the project during a Los Angeles Times panel.

"One of our characters—Calum Worthy's character, Aidan—is obsessed with Britney Spears, and there's a runner of him as he's going crazy thinking that he is hearing Britney speaking to him from the walls," Patrick explained.

The news caught many fans by surprise including cast member Jessica Williams.