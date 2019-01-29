by Lauren Piester | Tue., Jan. 29, 2019 4:02 PM
By all accounts, being a panelist on Fox's The Masked Singer is not easy.
If we struggle to guess who's behind some of those masks with Google at our fingertips, we can't even imagine what it's like to come up with a guess live on the spot. Sometimes, Justin Bieber's the only name you've got in your head, even if it's definitely not Justin Bieber.
Nicole Scherzinger sat down with E! News to talk about the hit reality series and spilled on which of her coworkers was the worst at guessing. While she didn't mention the multiple Justin Bieber guesses, she picked out another baffling choice.
"When Robin's like, is it Bella Hadid?" Scherzinger said, doing what you might call an imitation of Robin Thicke's voice. "We're like, no, it's not Bella Hadid. She's on 27 runways right now, she's not on The Masked Singer."
But Scherzinger then admitted that the panel started purposely making ridiculous guesses like Britney Spears or Lady Gaga, which then get edited to look like they were real guesses.
Scherzinger says that of all the panel, which includes Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong, McCarthy is the best guesser of them all, and she named herself the worst...though she did give worst guess to Thicke, and having seen the show, we can't really say any of them are worse than any others.
Watch the full video above for the scoop on what it's like to be a panelist on TV's most bonkers reality show.
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Fox.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?